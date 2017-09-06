Dr. Mohammed Shubair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shubair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Shubair, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Shubair, MD
Dr. Mohammed Shubair, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shubair's Office Locations
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-5972
Regional Health Management Corporation901 Leighton Ave Ste 301, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-0294
Mohammed Kandil Shubair MD1900 Leighton Ave Ste 207, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 231-7506
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would encourage any pulmonary compromised person to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shubair.
About Dr. Mohammed Shubair, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861449233
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital Med Cntr Seton Hall University
- St Joseph Hosp Med Cntr Mt Sinai U
- University of Jordan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shubair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shubair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shubair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shubair has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shubair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shubair speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shubair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shubair.
