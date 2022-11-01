Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD
Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milton, FL. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Sultan's Office Locations
Heritage Family Medicine and Wellness5992 Berryhill Rd Ste 205, Milton, FL 32570 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot say one visit it took many visits but he finally found out what my problem was! If you’re looking for a quick fix quick answers and have no patience you better look somewhere else this man has the patience of God! And he knows what he’s doing! It began with memory loss for me. And through many different tests one on my brain monitor on my heart for approximately a month this doctor found out issues that I needed attention for and finally came to a conclusion of what was causing my memory loss It just so happens I’ve had mini strokes that’s caused micro vascular ischemias in my brain. Which will cause memory loss issues. My heart was having issues my thyroid was causing issues of my heart and now I am on medication to prevent any more strokes including aspirin a day cholesterol medicine and blood pressure medicine all because this doctor took the time to thoroughly search for the causes of my memory loss so he is absolutely wonderful to me and his assistant Eleanor!!! Thanks!
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1154522175
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultan speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
