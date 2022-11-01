See All Neurologists in Milton, FL
Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD

Neurology
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD

Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milton, FL. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Dr. Sultan works at Santa Rosa Medical Group in Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sultan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Family Medicine and Wellness
    5992 Berryhill Rd Ste 205, Milton, FL 32570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Rosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2022
    I cannot say one visit it took many visits but he finally found out what my problem was! If you’re looking for a quick fix quick answers and have no patience you better look somewhere else this man has the patience of God! And he knows what he’s doing! It began with memory loss for me. And through many different tests one on my brain monitor on my heart for approximately a month this doctor found out issues that I needed attention for and finally came to a conclusion of what was causing my memory loss It just so happens I’ve had mini strokes that’s caused micro vascular ischemias in my brain. Which will cause memory loss issues. My heart was having issues my thyroid was causing issues of my heart and now I am on medication to prevent any more strokes including aspirin a day cholesterol medicine and blood pressure medicine all because this doctor took the time to thoroughly search for the causes of my memory loss so he is absolutely wonderful to me and his assistant Eleanor!!! Thanks!
    Suzanne Broxson — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD
    About Dr. Mohammed Sultan, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1154522175
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    • Neurology
