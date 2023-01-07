See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD

Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Syed works at Internal Medicine Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Asthma
Constipation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Very satisfied.
    — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972031664
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syed works at Internal Medicine Associates in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Syed’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

