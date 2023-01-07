Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD
Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates8001 Youree Dr Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied.
About Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1972031664
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.