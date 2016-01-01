Dr. Mohammed Taleb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taleb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Taleb, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Taleb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Taleb works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Physicians Management LLC2409 Cherry St Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mercy Health Physicians -defiance Clinic1400 E 2nd St, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 783-3251
Toledo Cardiology Consultants Inc7640 Sylvania Ave Ste H, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 517-8121
Oregon Office3851 Navarre Ave Ste 210, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 251-3700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Taleb, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taleb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taleb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taleb has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taleb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taleb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taleb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taleb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taleb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.