Overview

Dr. Mohammed Usman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Usman works at Ocean Heart and Vascular in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.