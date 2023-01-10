Dr. Mohammed Usman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Usman, MD
Dr. Mohammed Usman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Ocean Heart and Vascular1255 Highway 70 Ste 22, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (609) 297-3254
Ocean Heart and Vascular67 Highway 36 Ste 301, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (609) 297-3404
Toms River Cardiology Associates731 Lacey Rd Ste 4, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 297-3253
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
So lucky to have gotten Dr. Usman especially since I was unconscious! My guardian angel truly sent him to me. He listens, truly cares and not to be dramatic but he did save my life. Unfortunately I know in every profession there are those that excel while there are also those that are limited. Dr. Usman is definitely one of the good ones. Thanks Doc!!
About Dr. Mohammed Usman, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265622195
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Medical Center - Philadelphia, PA
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center - Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Mercy Cath Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
