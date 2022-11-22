Dr. Mohammed Zakhireh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakhireh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Zakhireh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Zakhireh, MD
Dr. Mohammed Zakhireh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Zakhireh's Office Locations
Cosmetic Surgery Institute73710 Alessandro Dr Ste A1, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 837-0364
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional while being friendly and warm.
About Dr. Mohammed Zakhireh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780806786
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Houston
- Plastic Surgery
