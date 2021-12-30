Dr. Mohammed Zeinomar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeinomar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Zeinomar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Zeinomar, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Damascus University Syria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Zeinomar works at
Locations
Clinic of Pediatric and GI Medicine102 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 332-2419
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doctor when I was a kid & now he’s my sons! He always listens to you & makes you feel heard! His staff is amazing & make you feel as if you’re family.
About Dr. Mohammed Zeinomar, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1679521421
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital - Oklahoma
- Western Reserve Care System - Tod Children's HospitalOhio
- University Hospital Syria
- Damascus University Syria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeinomar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeinomar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeinomar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeinomar works at
Dr. Zeinomar has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeinomar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeinomar speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeinomar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeinomar.
