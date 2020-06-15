Dr. Mohammedi Savliwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savliwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammedi Savliwala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Bombay.
Allergy Asthma Care PC43700 Woodward Ave Ste 205, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Savliwala is exceptional in every way. He spends time with you and genuinely works with you to help your asthma and allergies. He's kind and very helpful. He's wonderful!
About Dr. Mohammedi Savliwala, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Pontiac Affil Hosps
- KEM Hosp
- U Bombay
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Savliwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savliwala speaks Hindi.
