Overview of Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD

Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Kidney Specialists Palm Beaches in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Belle Glade, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.