Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD

Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Kidney Specialists Palm Beaches in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Belle Glade, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abraham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Specialists of the Palm Beaches LLC
    11301 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 5A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 792-5877
  2. 2
    Lakeside Medical Center Emergency
    39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 996-6571
  3. 3
    West Boynton Dialysis
    10150 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-6096
  4. 4
    2459 S Congress Ave Ste 115, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 439-1532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740266592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
