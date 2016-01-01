Overview

Dr. Mohan Chilukuri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Chilukuri works at Durham Family Medicine in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.