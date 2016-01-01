See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Sanford, NC
Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD

Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sanford, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Seizure Disorders and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deochand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    114 S Gulf St, Sanford, NC 27330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 774-4536
  2. 2
    Rafael Diaz Acosta MD PA
    6140 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 821-1364
  3. 3
    2850 Village Dr Ste 201, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 446-1653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Carolina Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Ataxia
Seizure Disorders
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518976729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deochand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deochand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deochand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deochand has seen patients for Ataxia, Seizure Disorders and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deochand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Deochand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deochand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deochand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deochand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

