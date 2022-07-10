Dr. Mohan Hindupur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hindupur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Hindupur, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Hindupur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rangaraya MC, Andhra U and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, Harrison County Community Hospital, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.
Locations
Heartland Regional Medical Center5325 Faraon St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-1221
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Cardiovascular Care902 N Riverside Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-1221Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mosaic Cardiology - Albany705 N College St, Albany, MO 64402 Directions (816) 271-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Harrison County Community Hospital
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hindupur for over 18 years and by far he's one of the absolute best cardiologists I have ever seen, or had as a patient. I'm a physician assistant board certified in Cardiology and critical care medicine and worked with many doctors over my time and he truly is a wonderful physician. I have seen many doctors work come and go and he truly cares about his patients. He treats you as a human and not just a number. He answers all your questions and if he doesn't know the answer to your question he will find someone who does. He also will be the first to tell you if he doesn't know how or what to treat you with he will send you to someone that does know what they're doing. He has many other partners in his group but, truly I only trust him and would want him to treat me or my family members i realize I maybe biased but he is truly that good and I've never heard anyone say anything bad about him in these 18 years.
About Dr. Mohan Hindupur, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184660938
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Hosp
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Rangaraya MC, Andhra U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
