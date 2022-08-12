Dr. Kaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan Kaza, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Kaza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kaza works at
Locations
Better Mental Health, 100 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaza?
Excellent doctor. He has taken the time to help me overcome many issues, and most importantly understand why. He has helped me greatly improve my daily life, and my overall feeling of wellbeing. In all honesty, it's completely turned my life around for the better. For the first time in years I actually feel like I am in control of my life, and taking it in the direction I want to with the help of Dr Kaza. He is an exceptional doctor.
About Dr. Mohan Kaza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366684581
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.