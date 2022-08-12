See All Psychiatrists in Troy, MI
Dr. Mohan Kaza, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohan Kaza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kaza works at Better Mental Health in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Better Mental Health
    100 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 680-6674

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 12, 2022
Excellent doctor. He has taken the time to help me overcome many issues, and most importantly understand why. He has helped me greatly improve my daily life, and my overall feeling of wellbeing. In all honesty, it's completely turned my life around for the better. For the first time in years I actually feel like I am in control of my life, and taking it in the direction I want to with the help of Dr Kaza. He is an exceptional doctor.
David D — Aug 12, 2022
Photo: Dr. Mohan Kaza, MD
About Dr. Mohan Kaza, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • 1366684581
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

