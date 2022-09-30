Dr. Kesani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan Kesani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Kesani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN.
Dr. Kesani works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Nw. Indiana PC10010 Donald S Powers Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-4200
Pinnacle Hospital9301 Connecticut Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 934-4200
Modern Vascular and Vein Center LLC8127 Merrillville Rd Ste 1, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 934-4270
Leestma Medical Clinic Inc.519 N Halleck St, Demotte, IN 46310 Directions (219) 934-4200Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was great, Linda and nurse for venaseal great, desk lady’s nice. Highly recommend him. Made you comfortable, no pain during procedure.
About Dr. Mohan Kesani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kesani works at
Dr. Kesani has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.