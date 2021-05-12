See All General Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD

Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishnamoorthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 616-8200
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center
    250 Prospect Pl, Coronado, CA 92118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 522-3600
  3. 3
    Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
    3003 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 12, 2021
    Dr. K is the first person to listen to me and find a way to help my skin condition. Surgical removal is the answer and he did a great job removing 2 afflicted areas. I moved out of state and am currently talking to insurance so I can return to him for this condition.
    Teri M. Brown — May 12, 2021
    About Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1821199001
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

