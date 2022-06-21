Dr. Mohan Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Sree Uthradom Thirunal Academy Of Medical Sciences, University Of Kerala and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premiere Cardiology Clinic Pllc16969 N Texas Ave Ste 100, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 694-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Dr. Kumar listens well and has empathy for his patients. He makes sure everything is done correctly.
About Dr. Mohan Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710929575
Education & Certifications
- Sree Uthradom Thirunal Academy Of Medical Sciences, University Of Kerala
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.