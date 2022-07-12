Overview

Dr. Mohan Madala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eaton Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Madala works at McLaren Greater Lansing Cardiovascular Associates Eaton Rapids in Eaton Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.