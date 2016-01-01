Overview

Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Mallipeddi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.