Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952626624
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
