Dr. Penmetcha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan Penmetcha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohan Penmetcha, MD
Dr. Mohan Penmetcha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Penmetcha works at
Dr. Penmetcha's Office Locations
-
1
Mohan Penmetcha M.d. P.A.4217 Marsh Ridge Rd Ste 110, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 307-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penmetcha?
About Dr. Mohan Penmetcha, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1578514667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penmetcha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penmetcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penmetcha works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Penmetcha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penmetcha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penmetcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penmetcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.