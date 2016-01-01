Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan Pillai, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohan Pillai, MD
Dr. Mohan Pillai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Pillai works at
Dr. Pillai's Office Locations
Hope Clinic of Mckinney103 E Lamar St, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 712-4246
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohan Pillai, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1528082724
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Pillai accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.
