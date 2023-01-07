Dr. Mohan Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohan Rao, MD
Dr. Mohan Rao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Laura Hunt Aud10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Dekalb Medical Services1314 E 7th St Ste 203, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 925-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Rao with a serious sinus infection. After showing me the CT scan it was obvious that I needed sinus surgery. Dr. Rao explained everything in detail and answered all of my questions which were many. He performed my sinus surgery and I cannot tell you how much better I feel - it's night and day difference! I am so fortunate that I was referred to this very skilled and knowledgeable doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Rao - he really is the best ENT in Fort Wayne!
About Dr. Mohan Rao, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326030271
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia, and more.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
