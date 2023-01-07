Overview of Dr. Mohan Rao, MD

Dr. Mohan Rao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at LAURA HUNT AUD in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.