Overview

Dr. Mohan Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Bay Area Heart Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.