Overview

Dr. Mohan Shenoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shenoy works at IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians Cardiology in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Bedford, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.