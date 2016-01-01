Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD
Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Tripathi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pvn Medical Diagnostic PC170 William St Fl 8, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5900
-
2
New York Spine Specialist - Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste W170, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 355-0111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Laminoforaminotomy
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Stimulation
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture of Foot
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Tripathi?
About Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194080168
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripathi works at
Dr. Tripathi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.