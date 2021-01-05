Overview

Dr. Mohan Vodapally, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Vodapally works at Connecticut Reg Pain Spec LLC in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.