Overview of Dr. Mohana Arla, MD

Dr. Mohana Arla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Arla works at Bullitt County Family Practitioners, P.S.C. in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.