Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.
Dr. Sathyamoorthy works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Cardiovascular Medicine and Science-fort Worth1121 5th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 423-8585
-
2
Dr Mo Heart7100 Oakmont Blvd Ste 207, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 423-8585
-
3
HeartPlace Baylor All Saints Hospital (BASH)1650 W Magnolia Ave Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-0439
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mo saved my life and has continued to treat me for the last 12 years. I can not say enough about his knowledge, he is a genius when it comes to diagnosing the problem and finding the optimum treatment. The only problem is his office staff (MA, PA). THEY NEVER return phone calls. It doesn't matter what you are needing, appointments - new meds - refills - discomfort. It takes at least 5 -6 voicemails (over a 2-3 week period) before anybody returns your calls. I have thought about switching Drs several times... maybe its time.
About Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134233588
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sathyamoorthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathyamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathyamoorthy works at
Dr. Sathyamoorthy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathyamoorthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathyamoorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathyamoorthy.
