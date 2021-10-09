Dr. Mohanakumari Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohanakumari Naidu, MD
Dr. Mohanakumari Naidu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital.
Associates In Psychtry & Cnslng2050 Larkin Ave Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 697-2400
Associates in Psychiatry & Counseling P C1710 N Randall Rd Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 697-2400
- Paris Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My appointments have been pleasant. Dr. Naidu is friendly( I like that she smiles because some doctors are standoffish). She listens, she asks questions, and she responds in caring manner. I'm not sure why other reviewers were unhappy with her note-taking because Dr. Naidu knows exactly what was discussed in our previous sessions. She also does not over medicate. I am happy my PCP recommended the practice.
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.