Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurukumbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY - Buffalo
Dr. Kurukumbi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
-
3
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurukumbi?
Nothing but great things to say about my doctor. He put me on a new anti-seizure medicine that improved my quality of life hundred percent. I also asked him what else I could do to improve my memory issues, and he gave me excellent advice. I did what he suggested, and, again it improve my memory situation 100%. I drive an hour and a half to get to his office - Totally worth it.
About Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1871752279
Education & Certifications
- SUNY - Buffalo
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurukumbi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurukumbi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurukumbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurukumbi works at
Dr. Kurukumbi has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurukumbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurukumbi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurukumbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurukumbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurukumbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.