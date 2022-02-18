See All Interventional Cardiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD

Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bisharat works at Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bisharat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center PA
    3900 University Blvd S Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2892

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bisharat?

    Feb 18, 2022
    EVERYONE WAS EXTREMELY CARING, SUPPORTIVE AND WONDERFUL!!!
    SANDY J — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bisharat to family and friends

    Dr. Bisharat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bisharat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD.

    About Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134459472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Seton Hall School of Medical Education
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Seton Hall School of Medical Education
    Residency
    Internship
    • Seton Hall School of Medical Education
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisharat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bisharat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bisharat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bisharat works at Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bisharat’s profile.

    Dr. Bisharat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisharat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisharat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisharat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisharat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisharat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.