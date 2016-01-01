See All Gastroenterologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Mohannad Dugum, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They completed their fellowship with UPMC - Presbyterian

Dr. Dugum works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Pancreatitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
pH Probe
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Bile Duct Procedure
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
E. coli Food Poisoning
Enteritis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Gastroenterology
    English
    Male
    1427313220
    UPMC - Presbyterian
    CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

