Dr. Moh'D Khushman, MD
Dr. Moh'D Khushman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
USA Mitchell Cancer Institute1660 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 665-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hematology and Oncology Clinic at The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-9034Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 3 1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (251) 460-6993
- USA Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Moh'D Khushman, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
