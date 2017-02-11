Dr. Moheb Boktor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boktor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moheb Boktor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr. Boktor to be very kind and easy to talk to. He answered all my questions and detailed a course of action to get me well.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811187354
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Boktor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boktor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boktor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boktor has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boktor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boktor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boktor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boktor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boktor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.