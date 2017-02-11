Overview

Dr. Moheb Boktor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Boktor works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.