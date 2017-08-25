Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD
Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh's Office Locations
-
1
Bradley Jacobs, MD2200 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, OH 45406 Directions (937) 279-9777
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
I would recommend Dr Saleh to anyone with a heart problem. I'm a 75 year old female. I had open heart surgery in June of this year (2017). I could not have asked for better, more professional care. He replaced my Aorta Value. My scar looks good. Narrow and straight. It's now 2 months and I'm feeling good.
About Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649270398
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- New York Methodist Hospital
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.