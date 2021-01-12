Overview of Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD

Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tripoli University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Mitiek works at Cardiovascular &Thoracic Surgns in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Pleural Effusion and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.