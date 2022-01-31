Dr. Mohinder Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohinder Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohinder Gupta, MD
Dr. Mohinder Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lodi Community Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Sugarbush Eye and Laser Centre21 Sugarbush Ct, Ashland, OH 44805 Directions (419) 525-0330
University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center1025 Center St, Ashland, OH 44805 Directions (419) 756-1961Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 8:00pmSunday7:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lodi Community Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gupta saved my mom's eye. She was blind in her eye from infection and was close to loosing the eye. He came in his office on Christmas just to see her. After several treatments he was able to make her see again. He is not just a Dr doing his job.. He has a big heart and really cares for his patients. Thank you so much for everything you do for your patients
About Dr. Mohinder Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1629076948
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- All India Inst Med Sci|Cmdnj Newark
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
