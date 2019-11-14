Overview of Dr. Mohinder Pegany, MD

Dr. Mohinder Pegany, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pegany works at Austin Regional Clinic in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.