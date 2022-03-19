See All Cardiologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD

Cardiology
1.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD

Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Poonia works at Mohinder S Poonia MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poonia's Office Locations

    Mohinder S Poonia MD Inc
    7035 N Chestnut Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 325-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (36)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Front desk police respectful and careing office vest fast !! Doc on point I'm still here thank God!! And mr poonia!!!
    Jason McCormick — Mar 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD
    About Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1245388412
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • St Thomas Hospital
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Clovis Community Medical Center
    • Community Regional Medical Center

