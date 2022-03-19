Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poonia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- CA
- Fresno
- Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD
Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD
Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Poonia works at
Dr. Poonia's Office Locations
-
1
Mohinder S Poonia MD Inc7035 N Chestnut Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 325-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poonia?
Front desk police respectful and careing office vest fast !! Doc on point I'm still here thank God!! And mr poonia!!!
About Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- 1245388412
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Westchester Co Med Center
- St Thomas Hospital
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poonia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poonia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poonia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poonia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poonia works at
Dr. Poonia has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poonia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poonia speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Poonia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poonia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poonia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poonia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.