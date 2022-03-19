Overview of Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD

Dr. Mohinder Poonia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Poonia works at Mohinder S Poonia MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.