Dr. Mohini Daya, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohini Daya, MD

Dr. Mohini Daya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Daya works at Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills
    978 Worcester St Fl 2, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 235-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr Daya is a compassionate and knowledgeable practitioner. She often checks in to make sure whatever treatment she prescribed is effective. I am very satisfied with her care and the interactions with her staff.
    Lucia — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Mohini Daya, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831105444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University|Detroit Receiving Hospital University Health Center|Residency, Medicine/Pediatric
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohini Daya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daya works at Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Daya’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Daya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

