Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohit Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohit Agarwal, MD
Dr. Mohit Agarwal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Kidney Institute, PLC2610 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (480) 610-6100
-
2
Mountain Vista Dialysis Center of Arizona10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 357-8009
- 3 337 E Coronado Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 253-9006
-
4
Southwest Kidney Institute Plc617 N Humphreys St Ste 102, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (480) 610-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
About Dr. Mohit Agarwal, MD
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1407061781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Acidosis, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.