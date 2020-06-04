Dr. Joshipura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohit Joshipura, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohit Joshipura, MD
Dr. Mohit Joshipura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.
Dr. Joshipura works at
Dr. Joshipura's Office Locations
USMD Las Colinas Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 556-1616
Oscar Medical Group75 Varick St Fl 5, New York, NY 10013 Directions (646) 612-7782
- 3 2850 Rialto Dr, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (646) 612-7782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and has a fantastic bedside manner. I was extremely pleased with her care during my pregnancy and have complete faith in her judgments.
About Dr. Mohit Joshipura, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023374527
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshipura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshipura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshipura works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshipura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshipura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshipura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshipura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.