Overview of Dr. Mohit Khera, MD

Dr. Mohit Khera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.