Overview

Dr. Mohit Mehra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Mehra works at Gastro Health in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.