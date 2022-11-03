Dr. Mohit Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohit Narang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohit Narang, MD
Dr. Mohit Narang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang's Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Columbia10710 Charter Dr Ste G020, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-2212
-
2
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narang?
I have chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Dr. Narang listens well to my concerns and encourages interaction without rushing through an appointment.
About Dr. Mohit Narang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881695351
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State U
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Narang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.