Overview

Dr. Mohit Rastogi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Rastogi works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.