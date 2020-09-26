Dr. Mohit Rastogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohit Rastogi, MD
Dr. Mohit Rastogi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
UM Capital Region Medical Group3001 Hospital Dr # H401, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2242
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a very good appointment with Dr. Mohit Rastogi after the procedure was not able to be done due to to much scar tissue which he explained tome in full detail we also discussed what may happen in the future procedures if I may need. He was very through and will be seeing me on my next visit.
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rastogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastogi has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.
