Dr. Sirohi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohit Sirohi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohit Sirohi, MD
Dr. Mohit Sirohi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Sirohi works at
Dr. Sirohi's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Parsons Park116 PARSONS PARK DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-5255Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Urology Partners, LLP1 Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 258-9565
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sirohi?
Great first time experience. Very patient, knowledgeable, caring.
About Dr. Mohit Sirohi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013208057
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirohi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sirohi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sirohi works at
Dr. Sirohi has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sirohi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirohi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirohi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirohi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirohi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.