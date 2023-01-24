Dr. Turagam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohit Turagam, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohit Turagam, MD
Dr. Mohit Turagam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Turagam works at
Dr. Turagam's Office Locations
-
1
Cross County Cardiology103 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors Staten Island11 Ralph Pl Ste 109, Staten Island, NY 10304 DirectionsThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turagam?
Friendly,compassionate, reassuring to anxious patients. Totally professional
About Dr. Mohit Turagam, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275709941
Education & Certifications
- U Illinois Coll Med
- U Illinois Coll Med
- Osmania Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turagam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turagam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turagam works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turagam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turagam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turagam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turagam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.