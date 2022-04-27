Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS
Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai medical center
Dr. Cheema works at
Dr. Cheema's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 919, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheema saved my life, performing emergency surgery for aortic dissection. He is a wonderful doctor. His bedside manner is fantastic and he is very caring person.
About Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1174687248
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
