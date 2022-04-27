See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Hartford, CT
Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Hartford, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS

Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai medical center

Dr. Cheema works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cheema's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 919, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-5520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Cheema saved my life, performing emergency surgery for aortic dissection. He is a wonderful doctor. His bedside manner is fantastic and he is very caring person.
    john j farrar — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174687248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohiuddin Cheema, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheema works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Cheema’s profile.

    Dr. Cheema has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.