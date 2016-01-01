Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohmedali Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohmedali Patel, MD
Dr. Mohmedali Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Medical Clinic Inc16770 Lakeshore Dr Ste G, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 674-6876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Mohmedali Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1548486756
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.