Dr. Mohsen Arani, MD
Dr. Mohsen Arani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohsen Arani, MD
Dr. Mohsen Arani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with UMDNJ- Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Arani works at
Dr. Arani's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Physicians18488 I-45 South, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3661
-
2
Millennium Oncology17323 Red Oak Dr # 100, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-3796
-
3
Millennium Physicians506 Graham Dr Ste 120, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 699-4821Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arani?
Dr. Mohsen Arani carries more knowledge than several other Medical Doctors that I personally know along with a Compassionate and Friendly Nature and Concern for his Patients that exemplifies itself with each Visit in the way his personal concern comes through. He was able to care for my wife and know myself and come up with solutions other Doctors were not aware of even though they were Cleary different than his everyday area of expertise such as the use of "The Watchman Device" for individuals with Heart Fibrillation or Flutter which has made a distinct improvement in my life for me and was able to do this with his keeping up with the knowledge of some of his other patients which the "Great Doctor" was able to transfer the knowledge over to my situation where four other Doctors were not able to diagnose as Doctor Arani did. Why, because he paid attention to my symtoms and was ahead of the curve with his knowledge. Do hope others can be as fortunate to work with him.
About Dr. Mohsen Arani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1821097072
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ- Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arani works at
Dr. Arani has seen patients for Anemia, Nausea and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Arani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arani.
